Hong Kong Shuts Down as Super Typhoon Ragasa Looms

Hong Kong braced for the arrival of Super Typhoon Ragasa, the year's most formidable tropical cyclone, urging the public to remain indoors to mitigate harm. Anticipating the storm's ferocity, supermarkets saw a surge in panic buying as residents prepared for potential closures.

Transportation took a significant hit, with over 700 flights delayed or canceled across the region, affecting Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Authorities have also issued a Typhoon Signal 8, prompting many businesses and schools to shut down.

In response to imminent sea surges and heavy downpours reminiscent of prior typhoons Hato and Mangkhut, local governments distributed sandbags and readied emergency shelters. As Ragasa edges closer, all eyes remain on safety measures to prevent catastrophic damage.

