Maharashtra Acts on Billboard Safety after Ghatkopar Tragedy

The Maharashtra Cabinet has taken decisive action to prevent future tragedies like the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse of 2024. Following recommendations from a high-level committee, the cabinet approved a series of safety measures aimed at regulating the installation and maintenance of billboards across the state.

Key components of the approved recommendations include limiting billboard sizes to a maximum of 40x40 feet and banning their installation on terraces or compound walls. An additional panel from the Home Department has also devised an implementation plan for these measures.

In addition to enforcing strict size regulations, the committee suggests regular checking of billboards, appointing a nodal agency to tackle unauthorized billboards, and empowering municipal bodies to ensure compliance. The measures aim to address safety, environmental, and traffic concerns and are a response to the fatal incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.