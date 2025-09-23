Swift Army Rescue Operation in Maharashtra Floods
An Army helicopter rescued 10 people stranded by floods in Maharashtra's Solapur district. Heavy rains in Ahilyanagar and Dharashiv caused water discharge into nearby rivers, leading to widespread flooding. The NDRF and Army are deployed for further rescue operations following an IMD red alert for heavy rainfall.
An Army helicopter played a crucial role in rescuing 10 individuals trapped by floodwaters in Madha tehsil of Maharashtra's Solapur district. Authorities separately evacuated another 20 residents amid ongoing efforts.
Incessant rainfall hit Ahilyanagar and Dharashiv districts for two days, prompting water discharge into the Sina and Bhogawati rivers, causing significant flooding in nearby areas, including villages in Madha tehsil.
Solapur district faces severe flooding with a red alert for heavy rainfall issued for Wednesday by the India Meteorological Department. The National Disaster Response Force and Army units are on standby for further operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
