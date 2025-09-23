Left Menu

Swift Army Rescue Operation in Maharashtra Floods

An Army helicopter rescued 10 people stranded by floods in Maharashtra's Solapur district. Heavy rains in Ahilyanagar and Dharashiv caused water discharge into nearby rivers, leading to widespread flooding. The NDRF and Army are deployed for further rescue operations following an IMD red alert for heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:23 IST
Swift Army Rescue Operation in Maharashtra Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Army helicopter played a crucial role in rescuing 10 individuals trapped by floodwaters in Madha tehsil of Maharashtra's Solapur district. Authorities separately evacuated another 20 residents amid ongoing efforts.

Incessant rainfall hit Ahilyanagar and Dharashiv districts for two days, prompting water discharge into the Sina and Bhogawati rivers, causing significant flooding in nearby areas, including villages in Madha tehsil.

Solapur district faces severe flooding with a red alert for heavy rainfall issued for Wednesday by the India Meteorological Department. The National Disaster Response Force and Army units are on standby for further operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Silicon Valley's Visa Dilemma: New Fees Spur Offshore Moves

Silicon Valley's Visa Dilemma: New Fees Spur Offshore Moves

 Global
2
Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Funding to UCLA

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Funding to UCLA

 United States
3
Fake CBI Officer Jailed for Fraud

Fake CBI Officer Jailed for Fraud

 India
4
Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025