Left Menu

Joaquinraptor: Unearthing the Apex Predator of Patagonia

The discovery of Joaquinraptor casali, a new species of megaraptoran dinosaur, in Argentina reveals insights into Cretaceous Period predators. A remarkably intact skull and a croc leg in its jaws suggest dietary habits and a unique evolutionary path from similar predators like Tyrannosaurus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:33 IST
Joaquinraptor: Unearthing the Apex Predator of Patagonia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A newly discovered dinosaur species, Joaquinraptor casali, has provided significant insights into the nature of Cretaceous predators, thanks to well-preserved fossil remains in Argentina. This discovery unveils not only an impressive skull but also the surprising presence of a crocodilian leg in its jaws, hinting at its diet.

The predator, existing around 67 million years ago in central Patagonia, measured approximately 23 feet in length and weighed about a ton. It belonged to the megaraptorans, known for their long arms and sharp claws and roamed regions like South America, Asia, and Australia.

The research, led by paleontologist Lucio Ibiricu, emphasizes the discovery's importance, as previous megaraptoran fossils were incomplete, limiting understanding. This finding enhances knowledge of their evolution and survival, indicating they thrived until an asteroid ended the dinosaur era.

TRENDING

1
Silicon Valley's Visa Dilemma: New Fees Spur Offshore Moves

Silicon Valley's Visa Dilemma: New Fees Spur Offshore Moves

 Global
2
Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Funding to UCLA

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Funding to UCLA

 United States
3
Fake CBI Officer Jailed for Fraud

Fake CBI Officer Jailed for Fraud

 India
4
Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025