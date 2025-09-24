Left Menu

Ancient Predator Unearthed: Joaquinraptor Casali Sheds Light on Dinosaur Evolution

Scientists in Argentina have discovered Joaquinraptor casali, a new dinosaur species from the mysterious megaraptoran group. This find, featuring a 23-feet-long creature with powerful claws, offers crucial insights into dinosaur evolution. The discovery closes a significant gap in fossil records with its completeness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:47 IST
Ancient Predator Unearthed: Joaquinraptor Casali Sheds Light on Dinosaur Evolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scientists have unveiled a groundbreaking discovery in Argentina, identifying a new dinosaur species named Joaquinraptor casali. This creature hailed from the elusive group of megaraptorans, known for their powerful claws and distinctive skulls.

The researchers discovered parts of its skeleton including skull, arm, leg, and tail bones in the Lago Colhué Huapi formation. These findings help bridge a significant gap in the fossil record, shedding light on this prehistoric predator's role within its ecosystem.

The study reveals this dinosaur likely lived between 66 and 70 million years ago, shortly before the extinction of its kind. The front leg bone from a crocodile relative found with its remains could provide clues about its diet and ecological standing during its time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
3
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025