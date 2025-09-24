Ancient Predator Unearthed: Joaquinraptor Casali Sheds Light on Dinosaur Evolution

Scientists have unveiled a groundbreaking discovery in Argentina, identifying a new dinosaur species named Joaquinraptor casali. This creature hailed from the elusive group of megaraptorans, known for their powerful claws and distinctive skulls.

The researchers discovered parts of its skeleton including skull, arm, leg, and tail bones in the Lago Colhué Huapi formation. These findings help bridge a significant gap in the fossil record, shedding light on this prehistoric predator's role within its ecosystem.

The study reveals this dinosaur likely lived between 66 and 70 million years ago, shortly before the extinction of its kind. The front leg bone from a crocodile relative found with its remains could provide clues about its diet and ecological standing during its time.

