Left Menu

Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments

Roche is advancing its experimental obesity drug to a late-stage trial to join top players like Eli Lilly in the weight-loss market. Meanwhile, Pfizer acquires Metsera to expand in obesity treatments, and other firms like McKesson, J&J, and Celltrion make strategic moves. EU counters Trump's claims linking Tylenol to autism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 02:28 IST
Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss drugmaker Roche has advanced its experimental obesity drug to a late-stage trial, signaling its ambition to join the top players in the weight-loss market, such as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The news saw a 2.8% increase in Roche shares, outperforming a steady European healthcare index.

Amidst the industry's competitive landscape, Pfizer announced its acquisition of drug developer Metsera for up to $7.3 billion, aiming to strengthen its position in the fast-growing obesity treatment sector. The global market for obesity drugs is expected to hit $150 billion by the early 2030s, driven by the popularity of GLP-1 therapies.

In other health sector developments, McKesson raised its profit forecast to focus on high-margin businesses, J&J plans to withdraw its acid reflux device from select international markets, and European agencies refute Trump's claims about Tylenol and autism. Additionally, Celltrion acquired a facility from Eli Lilly, while Merck KGaA faces an app fraud investigation in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025