Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments

Swiss drugmaker Roche has advanced its experimental obesity drug to a late-stage trial, signaling its ambition to join the top players in the weight-loss market, such as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The news saw a 2.8% increase in Roche shares, outperforming a steady European healthcare index.

Amidst the industry's competitive landscape, Pfizer announced its acquisition of drug developer Metsera for up to $7.3 billion, aiming to strengthen its position in the fast-growing obesity treatment sector. The global market for obesity drugs is expected to hit $150 billion by the early 2030s, driven by the popularity of GLP-1 therapies.

In other health sector developments, McKesson raised its profit forecast to focus on high-margin businesses, J&J plans to withdraw its acid reflux device from select international markets, and European agencies refute Trump's claims about Tylenol and autism. Additionally, Celltrion acquired a facility from Eli Lilly, while Merck KGaA faces an app fraud investigation in China.

