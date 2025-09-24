Typhoon Chaos: Barrier Lake in Taiwan Overflows, Leaving 14 Dead

Fourteen people tragically lost their lives in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County when a barrier lake overflowed and inundated a town amid Typhoon Ragasa, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Initially, the government had recorded two deaths and 30 missing people on Tuesday night. More detailed updates were expected to follow from fire department officials.

Triggering Tuesday afternoon's catastrophe, landslide-induced rainwater built up in a barrier lake, which subsequently burst, flooding Guangfu township. An estimated 60% of the 8,500 residents opted for vertical evacuation, sheltering on upper floors, while others sought refuge with family elsewhere. The lake, holding 91 million tonnes of water, released 60 million tonnes - enough to fill 36,000 Olympic pools. The typhoon, which brought 70 cm of rain to Taiwan, is now moving towards Hong Kong. This incident recalls Typhoon Morakot in 2009, which claimed 700 lives and caused $3 billion in damages.

