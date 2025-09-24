Left Menu

Typhoon Chaos: Barrier Lake in Taiwan Overflows, Leaving 14 Dead

In Hualien County, Taiwan, a barrier lake overflowed due to Typhoon Ragasa, resulting in 14 fatalities. The overflow prompted over half of Guangfu township's population to seek higher ground. The disaster echoes past typhoons' destruction in Taiwan, such as the 2009 Typhoon Morakot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 05:36 IST
Typhoon Chaos: Barrier Lake in Taiwan Overflows, Leaving 14 Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fourteen people tragically lost their lives in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County when a barrier lake overflowed and inundated a town amid Typhoon Ragasa, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Initially, the government had recorded two deaths and 30 missing people on Tuesday night. More detailed updates were expected to follow from fire department officials.

Triggering Tuesday afternoon's catastrophe, landslide-induced rainwater built up in a barrier lake, which subsequently burst, flooding Guangfu township. An estimated 60% of the 8,500 residents opted for vertical evacuation, sheltering on upper floors, while others sought refuge with family elsewhere. The lake, holding 91 million tonnes of water, released 60 million tonnes - enough to fill 36,000 Olympic pools. The typhoon, which brought 70 cm of rain to Taiwan, is now moving towards Hong Kong. This incident recalls Typhoon Morakot in 2009, which claimed 700 lives and caused $3 billion in damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025