Ravaging Ragasa: Super Typhoon Paralyzes Asia's Financial Hubs
Super Typhoon Ragasa, the strongest cyclone this year, wreaked havoc in Hong Kong and Taiwan, causing severe flooding in both regions. Authorities issued top-level warnings, leading to massive evacuations and disrupted services across Guangdong province, affecting millions. The typhoon is expected to maintain its intensity as it heads towards China's populous areas.
Super Typhoon Ragasa, the world's most powerful tropical cyclone this year, left a trail of destruction in Hong Kong and Taiwan, with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains claiming lives and submerging towns.
In Hong Kong, authorities raised the typhoon signal to its highest level, leading to deserted streets as residents sought refuge indoors. The local observatory warned of dangerous sea conditions as the storm moved closer.
In response to the overwhelming threat, authorities in Guangdong province launched massive evacuation efforts, while schools and transport services were shuttered, marking a region-wide state of emergency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
