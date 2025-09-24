Pharma Giants Race in Obesity Drug Market Amid Controversies and Strategic Shifts
Major pharmaceutical companies are making significant moves in obesity treatments, with Roche and Pfizer advancing in trials and acquisitions. McKesson shifts focus to high-margin drugs, while Johnson & Johnson withdraws a device for acid reflux. Controversies include Trump's statements on paracetamol, autism, and vaccines.
In the latest health news, major players in the pharmaceutical industry are taking bold steps within the rapidly expanding obesity treatment market. Swiss drugmaker Roche advanced its experimental obesity treatment to a late-stage trial, aiming to compete with giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.
Meanwhile, McKesson has raised its annual profit forecast following a strategic focus on high-margin sectors like cancer treatments. U.S. firm Pfizer has also made headlines with its acquisition of Metsera, aimed at strengthening its position in the competitive obesity drug market, projected to surpass $150 billion by the early 2030s.
Amidst these corporate maneuvers, controversies abound as U.S. President Donald Trump has come under scrutiny for unproven claims linking various health issues to medications. Furthermore, Johnson & Johnson is withdrawing its acid reflux device from some international markets, citing market challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Visa Fee Surge Strains US-India Business Ties Amid Trump's Tariff Moves
US-India Relations Amid Trump's Tariff Sanctions
Macron Urges Trump: Stop Gaza War for Nobel Peace Prize
Zelenskiy Seeks Trump's Influence on China Amid Russia-Ukraine War
Macron's Unexpected UNGA Detour: A Diplomatic Stroll with Trump