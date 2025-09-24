Left Menu

Pharma Giants Race in Obesity Drug Market Amid Controversies and Strategic Shifts

Major pharmaceutical companies are making significant moves in obesity treatments, with Roche and Pfizer advancing in trials and acquisitions. McKesson shifts focus to high-margin drugs, while Johnson & Johnson withdraws a device for acid reflux. Controversies include Trump's statements on paracetamol, autism, and vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:29 IST
Pharma Giants Race in Obesity Drug Market Amid Controversies and Strategic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest health news, major players in the pharmaceutical industry are taking bold steps within the rapidly expanding obesity treatment market. Swiss drugmaker Roche advanced its experimental obesity treatment to a late-stage trial, aiming to compete with giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Meanwhile, McKesson has raised its annual profit forecast following a strategic focus on high-margin sectors like cancer treatments. U.S. firm Pfizer has also made headlines with its acquisition of Metsera, aimed at strengthening its position in the competitive obesity drug market, projected to surpass $150 billion by the early 2030s.

Amidst these corporate maneuvers, controversies abound as U.S. President Donald Trump has come under scrutiny for unproven claims linking various health issues to medications. Furthermore, Johnson & Johnson is withdrawing its acid reflux device from some international markets, citing market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Car Smuggling Probe: Actor Amit Chakkalackal in the Spotlight

Luxury Car Smuggling Probe: Actor Amit Chakkalackal in the Spotlight

 India
2
Singtel Apologizes for Optus Outage Affecting Emergency Calls

Singtel Apologizes for Optus Outage Affecting Emergency Calls

 Global
3
Samsung's ESG Fund Faces Challenges Amid Strict Criteria

Samsung's ESG Fund Faces Challenges Amid Strict Criteria

 South Korea
4
Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025