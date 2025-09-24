Pharma Giants Race in Obesity Drug Market Amid Controversies and Strategic Shifts

In the latest health news, major players in the pharmaceutical industry are taking bold steps within the rapidly expanding obesity treatment market. Swiss drugmaker Roche advanced its experimental obesity treatment to a late-stage trial, aiming to compete with giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Meanwhile, McKesson has raised its annual profit forecast following a strategic focus on high-margin sectors like cancer treatments. U.S. firm Pfizer has also made headlines with its acquisition of Metsera, aimed at strengthening its position in the competitive obesity drug market, projected to surpass $150 billion by the early 2030s.

Amidst these corporate maneuvers, controversies abound as U.S. President Donald Trump has come under scrutiny for unproven claims linking various health issues to medications. Furthermore, Johnson & Johnson is withdrawing its acid reflux device from some international markets, citing market challenges.

