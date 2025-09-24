Typhoon Ragasa: Asia's Storm of the Year Devastates Region

Typhoon Ragasa, the most potent tropical cyclone of the year, is currently on a destructive path towards southern China. Already, it has claimed 14 lives in Taiwan, left 129 people missing, and severely impacted Hong Kong with intense winds and rain.

In Taiwan's eastern Hualien county, a barrier lake overflowed under the pressure of Ragasa's deluge, sending a torrent of water into a town and resulting in significant casualties. Residents in tourist areas criticized local authorities for their insufficient warning systems despite the frequent typhoon threats the island faces.

As the storm intensifies, China's marine authority has issued a red wave warning in Guangdong province, expecting surges up to 2.8 meters. With its approach, substantial emergency measures are being taken, evacuations are underway, and cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen brace themselves for impact.