Left Menu

Typhoon Ragasa: Asia's Storm of the Year Devastates Region

Typhoon Ragasa, the world's strongest tropical cyclone in 2023, wreaked havoc across Taiwan, Hong Kong, and southern China, leaving 14 dead and 129 missing in Taiwan. It caused significant damage in Hong Kong and is expected to hit China's heavily populated Pearl River Delta, prompting mass evacuations and emergency preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:51 IST
Typhoon Ragasa: Asia's Storm of the Year Devastates Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Typhoon Ragasa, the most potent tropical cyclone of the year, is currently on a destructive path towards southern China. Already, it has claimed 14 lives in Taiwan, left 129 people missing, and severely impacted Hong Kong with intense winds and rain.

In Taiwan's eastern Hualien county, a barrier lake overflowed under the pressure of Ragasa's deluge, sending a torrent of water into a town and resulting in significant casualties. Residents in tourist areas criticized local authorities for their insufficient warning systems despite the frequent typhoon threats the island faces.

As the storm intensifies, China's marine authority has issued a red wave warning in Guangdong province, expecting surges up to 2.8 meters. With its approach, substantial emergency measures are being taken, evacuations are underway, and cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen brace themselves for impact.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

Trump's Call to Ukraine: Seize the Economic Moment

 Global
2
Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata Battles Rain Havoc Ahead of Durga Puja

 India
3
Shaheen Afridi Stays Focused Amidst India-Pakistan Tension

Shaheen Afridi Stays Focused Amidst India-Pakistan Tension

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gadkari Advocates for Biofuel Revolution to Boost Farmer Income and Combat Pollution

Gadkari Advocates for Biofuel Revolution to Boost Farmer Income and Combat P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025