Blaze in Kurla Slum: Quick Response Averts Tragedy
A fire erupted in Sevak Nagar slum in Mumbai's Kurla area, affecting several shanties. Prompt response from fire services ensured no injuries were reported. Local authorities, including BMC, police, and emergency services, were present to manage the situation. The fire remains contained to a few shanties.
A fire broke out in the Sevak Nagar slum of Kurla, Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, alarming local authorities and residents alike.
The blaze, which began at approximately 12.15 pm, affected five to seven shanties. Swift action by fire personnel, with at least four engines deployed, helped contain the situation effectively.
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far. Local civic officials confirmed that police, ambulances from 108 services, and the area's private electricity provider were on-site, working together to ensure the safety of the residents and minimize damage.
