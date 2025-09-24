Left Menu

Healing Pearls: Bacteriophage Therapy Revolutionizes Oyster Farming

Marine biologist Ajai Kumar Sonkar has unveiled a breakthrough method using bacteriophages to heal pearl oysters post-surgery. This eco-friendly approach not only reduces antibiotic reliance but also supports sustainable aquaculture practices globally. Experiments showed enhanced recovery and reduced mortality, highlighting the technique's potential in transforming the aquaculture industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:28 IST
Healing Pearls: Bacteriophage Therapy Revolutionizes Oyster Farming
  • Country:
  • India

Marine biologist and Padma Shri awardee Ajai Kumar Sonkar has announced a groundbreaking technique utilizing bacteriophages to treat pearl oysters after surgery, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to antibiotics. This innovation was highlighted at the 'Aquaculture 2025' conference in Spain, demonstrating India's potential to lead in sustainable aquaculture practices.

Experiments conducted showed that oysters treated with bacteriophages in seawater exhibited faster recovery times and lower mortality rates compared to those treated with antibiotics. This method focuses on specifically targeting harmful bacteria, preserving beneficial microorganisms, and addressing the increasing concern of antibiotic resistance worldwide.

Sonkar's pioneering work marks a transformative shift in aquaculture, aligning with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by promoting sustainable food production and innovation. The study's outcomes suggest a significant reduction in global reliance on antibiotics, with implications extending to broader aquaculture applications like finfish and shellfish farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Ragasa: Unleashing Chaos Across Southern Asia

Typhoon Ragasa: Unleashing Chaos Across Southern Asia

 Global
2
Abhishek Maheshwari Takes the Helm at OneAssist: A New Era in Consumer Solutions

Abhishek Maheshwari Takes the Helm at OneAssist: A New Era in Consumer Solut...

 India
3
Pilot Plea for Justice: The Call for a Judicial Probe into Air India Crash

Pilot Plea for Justice: The Call for a Judicial Probe into Air India Crash

 India
4
Emerging Markets Surge Amid Global Economic Developments

Emerging Markets Surge Amid Global Economic Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025