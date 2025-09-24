Healing Pearls: Bacteriophage Therapy Revolutionizes Oyster Farming

Marine biologist and Padma Shri awardee Ajai Kumar Sonkar has announced a groundbreaking technique utilizing bacteriophages to treat pearl oysters after surgery, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to antibiotics. This innovation was highlighted at the 'Aquaculture 2025' conference in Spain, demonstrating India's potential to lead in sustainable aquaculture practices.

Experiments conducted showed that oysters treated with bacteriophages in seawater exhibited faster recovery times and lower mortality rates compared to those treated with antibiotics. This method focuses on specifically targeting harmful bacteria, preserving beneficial microorganisms, and addressing the increasing concern of antibiotic resistance worldwide.

Sonkar's pioneering work marks a transformative shift in aquaculture, aligning with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by promoting sustainable food production and innovation. The study's outcomes suggest a significant reduction in global reliance on antibiotics, with implications extending to broader aquaculture applications like finfish and shellfish farming.

