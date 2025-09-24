Left Menu

Typhoon Aftermath: Tragedy and Resilience in Taiwan's Hualien

In Hualien, Taiwan, a lake overflow during Typhoon Ragasa resulted in 15 fatalities as evacuation orders faltered. Rescue efforts continue as floodwaters recede. Premier Cho demands inquiry into the response failure. Residents seek shelter, while government reviews protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the eastern town of Guangfu, Taiwan, residents grapple with the aftermath of Typhoon Ragasa, which has claimed 15 lives following a devastating lake overflow. Premier Cho Jung-tai has called for an investigation into the mishandling of evacuation orders that potentially exacerbated the severity of the disaster.

The picturesque region of Hualien, frequented by tourists, faced unexpected torrents as the barrier lake, overwhelmed by continuous rainfall, burst its banks. Originally listed as 152 missing, the number was revised to 17, with rescue teams diligently locating survivors amidst the wreckage.

Cho emphasized the inquiry was not about placing blame but uncovering lapses in the disaster response. As the flood threat subsides, local and military personnel aid residents in returning to some normality, although the area remains cautious of residual dangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

