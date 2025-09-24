Left Menu

Typhoon Ragasa: A Fierce Force Strikes China

Typhoon Ragasa, a powerful tropical cyclone, claimed 17 lives in Taiwan before hitting Yangjiang, China. With intense winds and rain, it disrupted Hong Kong. Experts warn of increased typhoons due to climate change. Millions are at risk, and evacuations are underway as authorities bolster defenses.

24-09-2025

Typhoon Ragasa, recognized as the world's strongest tropical cyclone this year, devastated regions as it hit the Chinese city of Yangjiang on Wednesday. After claiming 17 lives in Taiwan and unleashing havoc in Hong Kong, the storm aimed towards Maoming in Guangdong province, known for its significant oil refining industry.

The aftermath in Taiwan saw 17 missing in Hualien county due to an overflowed barrier lake, while Ragasa left Hong Kong at a standstill. Experts like Benjamin Horton from the City University of Hong Kong predict that such powerful typhoons will become more frequent exacerbated by climate change, as was evident during a summer of unprecedented rainfall.

As Ragasa traversed the Pacific, it reached Category 5 status with staggering winds before weakening slightly, though it maintained enough strength to topple trees and disrupt power lines. Precautionary measures have been taken across the Pearl River Delta, a region noted for robust typhoon preparedness, but Ragasa's impact remains significant as evacuation efforts continue for millions in its pathway.

