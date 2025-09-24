Traffic Overhaul in Ranchi for Durga Puja Celebrations
Ahead of the Durga Puja festivities, the Jharkhand Traffic Department has announced a comprehensive traffic plan to manage vehicular movement in Ranchi from September 27 to October 3. The plan involves deploying 1,100 traffic personnel and altering routes to ensure smooth flow during the celebrations.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to maintain order during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, the Jharkhand Traffic Department unveiled a detailed traffic plan for Ranchi on Wednesday. The plan, effective from September 27 to October 3, aims to streamline vehicular movement for the week-long celebrations.
Rakesh Singh, SP Traffic, has confirmed the deployment of approximately 1,100 personnel and additional security forces across the city. This strategy is designed to ease the inevitable festive rush, with particular attention given to peak hours from 4 pm to 4 am.
The department's directive restricts heavy vehicles from city entry between 8 am and 4 am, and imposes specific route limitations for smaller vehicles. Parking arrangements will be available at 23 designated city locations to facilitate movement and convenience for attendees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
