Climate Urgency: Global Leaders Rally Against Trump's Dismissal at UN Assembly

In stark contrast to President Donald Trump's dismissal of climate change as a 'con job', international leaders at the United Nations have underscored the urgency of tackling global warming. The High Ambition Coalition emphasized the necessity of international cooperation to avert climate disaster.

The coalition reiterated the importance of keeping global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid irreversible damage. Scientists warn that crossing this threshold could lead to catastrophic environmental consequences. Countries are urged to enhance their national climate plans in line with these targets.

Trump, meanwhile, doubled down on his criticism of climate science at the UN assembly, while the US administration pulled back from several environmental agreements. However, global coalitions called for renewed commitments ahead of the critical COP30 meeting in Brazil.