Left Menu

Climate Urgency: Global Leaders Rally Against Trump's Dismissal at UN Assembly

Amid US President Donald Trump's disparagement of climate science, the High Ambition Coalition and other international groups stressed the urgent need for cooperation in combating climate change. Leaders called for net zero emissions by 2050 and adherence to the 1.5 Celsius limit to prevent irreversible environmental catastrophe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:35 IST
Climate Urgency: Global Leaders Rally Against Trump's Dismissal at UN Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In stark contrast to President Donald Trump's dismissal of climate change as a 'con job', international leaders at the United Nations have underscored the urgency of tackling global warming. The High Ambition Coalition emphasized the necessity of international cooperation to avert climate disaster.

The coalition reiterated the importance of keeping global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid irreversible damage. Scientists warn that crossing this threshold could lead to catastrophic environmental consequences. Countries are urged to enhance their national climate plans in line with these targets.

Trump, meanwhile, doubled down on his criticism of climate science at the UN assembly, while the US administration pulled back from several environmental agreements. However, global coalitions called for renewed commitments ahead of the critical COP30 meeting in Brazil.

TRENDING

1
Federal Judiciary Thwarts Trump Administration's Immigration Fund Conditions

Federal Judiciary Thwarts Trump Administration's Immigration Fund Conditions

 Global
2
Markets Stir as Fed Hints Leave Investors on Edge

Markets Stir as Fed Hints Leave Investors on Edge

 Global
3
Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

 Spain
4
Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025