China Sets Ambitious Emissions Cut Target

China, the world's largest carbon polluter, revealed plans to reduce emissions by 7% to 10% by 2035. The announcement coincides with a summit at the UN General Assembly where over 100 leaders emphasized the urgency of climate action ahead of key negotiations in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China, acknowledged as the largest contributor to carbon emissions worldwide, has declared an ambitious new aim to decrease its emissions by 7 to 10 percent by 2035.

This announcement was made amid a gathering of more than 100 global leaders at the UN General Assembly, where the message underscored the pressing need for intensified climate action.

With significant global climate talks scheduled to occur in Brazil in just over six weeks, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres summoned a special leaders summit to highlight this critical issue.

