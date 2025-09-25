China Sets Ambitious Emissions Cut Target

China, acknowledged as the largest contributor to carbon emissions worldwide, has declared an ambitious new aim to decrease its emissions by 7 to 10 percent by 2035.

This announcement was made amid a gathering of more than 100 global leaders at the UN General Assembly, where the message underscored the pressing need for intensified climate action.

With significant global climate talks scheduled to occur in Brazil in just over six weeks, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres summoned a special leaders summit to highlight this critical issue.