Minister Hails R5m Abalone Bust as Nine Suspects Arrested at Robben Island

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has praised the coordinated efforts of law enforcement authorities following the seizure of illegal abalone valued at R5 million and the arrest of nine suspects linked to a poaching operation near Robben Island this week.

The crackdown, carried out between 22 and 23 September 2025, involved officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), the South African Police Service (SAPS), the City of Cape Town Marine Unit, and several partner enforcement agencies.

Major Interception in Rawsonville

On 22 September, a joint enforcement team intercepted a truck near Rawsonville in the Western Cape. Inside, authorities discovered 13,341 dried abalone, weighing approximately 840 kilograms. The haul, estimated to be worth R5 million, was promptly seized and investigations were launched into its intended distribution channels.

Poaching Operation at Robben Island

The following day, officers uncovered an extensive abalone poaching operation involving an estimated 20 divers around Robben Island. Despite challenges such as rough terrain and the concealment tactics used by the suspects, enforcement teams — assisted by the SAPS drone unit — managed to track the activity, arrest nine individuals, and confiscate diving equipment and gear.

According to DFFE officials, the operation demonstrated the increasing sophistication of poaching syndicates, which often employ advanced strategies to evade detection.

Minister Commends Tactical Efforts

Minister George commended the successful operation as evidence of the state’s growing ability to disrupt wildlife crime syndicates.

“These arrests, and others recently made, are a clear reflection of our intensified conservation efforts supported by tactical, intelligence-driven enforcement,” he said.

“Criminal syndicates must know that South Africans do not tolerate lawlessness or the misuse of our natural assets. Those who exploit our marine resources will face the full force of the law.”

Protecting Marine Biodiversity

Abalone, a marine mollusc highly prized on the black market, has been one of South Africa’s most heavily poached marine species. The illegal trade is driven largely by international demand, particularly in Asia, where abalone is considered a delicacy.

The rapid depletion of natural stocks not only threatens the survival of the species but also disrupts marine ecosystems and undermines lawful fishing communities that depend on sustainable harvesting.

Minister George highlighted that enforcement alone cannot win the fight against poaching. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities by contacting the DFFE hotline at 086 111 2468 or via email at cscenquiries@dffe.gov.za, as well as local law enforcement authorities.

A Call for Public Partnership

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every officer and partner involved in these operations. Their dedication is crucial in protecting South Africa’s marine biodiversity,” George said.

He added that tackling abalone poaching requires community participation, stronger cooperation between agencies, and public awareness campaigns to reduce demand for illegally harvested products.

Looking Ahead

The department has pledged to continue scaling up operations, using advanced surveillance technologies such as drones, maritime patrols, and enhanced intelligence-sharing networks. Partnerships with international agencies are also being strengthened to combat the cross-border trafficking networks that fuel abalone smuggling.

With continued vigilance and collaboration, government hopes to restore balance to South Africa’s marine ecosystems while bringing illegal poaching syndicates to justice.