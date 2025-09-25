Ancient Skull Sheds New Light on Human Evolution

In 1990, a significantly deformed ancient skull was unearthed in China's Hubei Province. A recent analysis has revealed that this skull represents an early lineage related to our species, potentially transforming current insights into human evolution over the past million years.

Researchers applied advanced scanning and digital reconstruction to establish the skull's original structure, dating it between 940,000 and 1.1 million years old. Comparison with over 100 other human fossils suggests it represents the oldest-known member of an evolutionary branch that includes the Denisovans, who interbred with Homo sapiens across Asia.

The Yunxian 2 skull's characteristics prompted a reevaluation, placing it in an Asia-centered lineage with Homo longi and the Denisovans, challenging established evolutionary timelines and offering new perspectives on the divergence of human lineages.