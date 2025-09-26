Hong Kong Mandates Minimum Standards for Subdivided Flats: A Move Towards Housing Reform

In a significant move towards housing reform, Hong Kong lawmakers approved a bill last Friday establishing mandatory standards for subdivided apartments. This legislation targets common living arrangements in one of the world's most expensive cities, addressing living conditions for approximately 220,000 residents, including migrants and young professionals.

The newly passed bill, finalized after extensive debate, mandates a minimum apartment size of 8 square meters and exclusive bathroom facilities. The law will require major and minor renovations to a substantial number of existing subdivided homes, with deadlines and penalties, including hefty fines and potential imprisonment, for non-compliance.

Government authorities aim to phase out substandard subdivided apartments by 2049, as a measure to address housing issues seen as a catalyst for past unrest. However, fears loom among low-income residents about rent hikes and housing scarcity. Housing Secretary Winnie Ho reassures that rent increases are not expected, and transitional housing solutions are in discussion for displaced residents.