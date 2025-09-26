Left Menu

Brick & Bolt Launches Advantix: Revolutionizing Commercial Construction in India

Brick & Bolt has launched Advantix, a new tech-enabled platform aimed to transform commercial construction in India. This initiative promises transparency, efficiency, and a comprehensive solution from advisory to execution, addressing challenges faced in the commercial real estate market.

Updated: 26-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brick & Bolt, India's leading tech-enabled construction company, has unveiled Advantix, a platform designed to revolutionize commercial construction across the nation. Known for its transparency and efficiency in residential projects, Brick & Bolt now aims to tackle challenges in the commercial sector, including project delays, cost overruns, and labor shortages.

The launch of Advantix marks a significant step by Brick & Bolt to provide a one-stop solution for commercial construction needs. Whether building PGs, offices, schools, hospitals, or hotels, Advantix offers end-to-end services from land advisory to project execution. This new platform employs advanced technologies such as AI-powered asset recommendation engines and liveable area optimization frameworks.

Co-founder and CEO, Jayesh Rajpurohit emphasized the strategic aim of contributing to India's economic and urban growth through innovative construction solutions. Advantix promises 100% secure payments, transparency, and a zero-delay project delivery guarantee, ensuring clients receive high-quality builds with optimized return on investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

