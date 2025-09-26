Cosmic Feast: White Dwarf Devours Pluto-like Icy World

In a groundbreaking discovery, the Hubble Space Telescope has revealed that a white dwarf in our Milky Way galaxy has consumed fragments of an icy world similar to Pluto. The findings could have significant implications for the presence of habitable planets beyond our solar system, suggesting water-rich environments may be more common than previously thought.

Located just 255 light-years from Earth, this celestial event offers a rare glimpse into the behavior of white dwarfs. These compact stellar remnants are known for their powerful gravitational pull, capable of attracting and breaking apart planets and other celestial bodies in their orbit. This particular white dwarf, once larger than the sun, now stands at 57% of its mass.

With the detection of nitrogen-rich ices using Hubble's Cosmic Origins Spectrograph, researchers have confirmed the icy nature of the consumed fragments. The study, led by Snehalata Sahu of the University of Warwick, suggests that such celestial practices might play a role in distributing essential elements like water across the galaxy, aiding the development of potentially habitable worlds.

