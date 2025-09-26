Tragic Fire in Pune High-Rise Claims Teen's Life

A devastating fire in a 14-storey building in Pune resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injuries to five others. The tragic incident unfolded on the 12th floor of the Marvel Ideal Society, located on Jagdamba Bhavan Road in Undri, on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials reported that the blaze intensified when a gas cylinder exploded during the firefighting efforts, causing injuries to two firefighters. They, along with three other residents, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The firefighting team, equipped with five fire tenders and a hydraulic ladder vehicle, successfully brought the fire under control. Cooling operations are in progress to ensure the area is safe.