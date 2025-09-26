Weather Alert: Depression Looms Over Bay of Bengal During Durga Puja
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of a developing depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal, projected to affect South Bengal's weather during the Durga Puja festival. Officials predict light to moderate rainfall, with potential heavy downpours in certain districts. Fishermen are advised to avoid the sea due to rough conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cautionary alert as a low-pressure area in the northwest Bay of Bengal shows signs of developing into a depression. This system is expected to move toward the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coastlines.
As it progresses, the phenomenon is likely to usher in light to moderate rainfall across several regions of south Bengal, coinciding with the ongoing Durga Puja festivities. Specific areas, such as South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and the Medinipur districts, may experience heavy rain in the following days.
The IMD has also advised local fishermen to steer clear of the sea due to anticipated rough to very rough conditions in the waters off the West Bengal-Odisha coastlines, emphasizing safety and precaution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
