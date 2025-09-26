Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Reels from Monsoon Chaos with Record Rains and Devastation

The monsoon in Himachal Pradesh withdrew on September 26, causing havoc with 40% excess rainfall compared to normal. Heavy rains led to landslides, flash floods, and 47 cloudbursts. The state recorded significant damage with 454 deaths, over 9,230 homes affected, and total losses estimated at Rs 4,881 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:06 IST
The Southwest Monsoon that hit Himachal Pradesh in June has officially receded as of September 26, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla confirmed today. The monsoon completed its withdrawal from eight districts earlier on Wednesday, with additional retreats from Kullu, Shimla, and parts of Lahaul-Spiti by Friday.

This year's monsoon saw the state receive an average rainfall of 1,023 mm, substantially exceeding the normal amount by 40%. Notably, Shimla recorded 98% more rainfall than normal, causing significant disruption, including cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

According to reports, Himachal Pradesh has faced colossal adversity, with 454 lives lost, an estimated Rs 4,881 crore in damage, and approximately 9,230 homes either partially or fully damaged. The extreme weather has also resulted in numerous road accidents and injuries, highlighting the severe impact of this year's monsoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

