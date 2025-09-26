Tragedy Strikes: Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Boy

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Gondia district as a five-year-old boy was fatally attacked by a leopard, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The attack took place in Sanjaynagar village, within the Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, when young Ansh Prakash Mandal ventured outside with his grandmother. The leopard pounced, dragging him away, as efforts to rescue him ensued.

Despite efforts to save him, Ansh was declared dead at a government hospital. Local outrage ensued, with villagers protesting on the Navegaonbandh-Keshori Road, leading to property damage. Senior forest officials intervened to restore calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)