Tragedy Strikes: Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Boy

A five-year-old boy, Ansh Prakash Mandal, was killed by a leopard in Maharashtra's Gondia district. The incident led to local unrest, with villagers staging a protest against forest officials. The leopard attacked the boy in Sanjaynagar village during the early hours, prompting efforts to control public anger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Gondia district as a five-year-old boy was fatally attacked by a leopard, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The attack took place in Sanjaynagar village, within the Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, when young Ansh Prakash Mandal ventured outside with his grandmother. The leopard pounced, dragging him away, as efforts to rescue him ensued.

Despite efforts to save him, Ansh was declared dead at a government hospital. Local outrage ensued, with villagers protesting on the Navegaonbandh-Keshori Road, leading to property damage. Senior forest officials intervened to restore calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

