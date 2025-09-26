Left Menu

MCD's Bold Moves: Spa Center Ban, Waste Management Overhauls, and Public Health Initiatives

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) passed a resolution to ban spa centers in residential areas, focusing on waste management improvements and public health measures. Notable decisions included road paving projects and land reclamation efforts. The session also addressed dengue concerns and tax relief measures under the Suniyo Scheme.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken a decisive step to restrict spa center operations to commercial areas, banning them from residential spaces, as per a resolution passed on Friday.

This pivotal decision, proposed by councillor Sandeep Kapoor, was part of a broader agenda that included significant initiatives like the end-to-end paving of roads in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to mitigate air and dust pollution.

Other approved measures focus on the reclamation of land via bio-remediation of waste at major dumpsites and improvements in waste management in the West Zone. Public health dominated discussions, with opposition members highlighting the rise in vector-borne diseases and proposing public awareness campaigns.

