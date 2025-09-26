MCD's Bold Moves: Spa Center Ban, Waste Management Overhauls, and Public Health Initiatives

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken a decisive step to restrict spa center operations to commercial areas, banning them from residential spaces, as per a resolution passed on Friday.

This pivotal decision, proposed by councillor Sandeep Kapoor, was part of a broader agenda that included significant initiatives like the end-to-end paving of roads in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to mitigate air and dust pollution.

Other approved measures focus on the reclamation of land via bio-remediation of waste at major dumpsites and improvements in waste management in the West Zone. Public health dominated discussions, with opposition members highlighting the rise in vector-borne diseases and proposing public awareness campaigns.