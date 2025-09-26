Left Menu

IMD Issues Red Alert for Severe Weather in Marathwada

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Marathwada, Maharashtra, warning of heavy rains and thunderstorms. With increasing water levels in Manjara and Terna rivers, authorities initiated controlled water discharge and advised nearby communities to stay vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:32 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for three hours on Friday evening, affecting the Latur, Beed, and Dharashiv districts in Maharashtra's Marathwada region. The warning highlighted the risk of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, urging residents to remain indoors and exercise caution, according to the official release at 7:43 PM.

Marathwada has been battered by incessant rains and subsequent flooding for the past week, increasing water levels in the Manjara dam's catchment area. Authorities have begun controlled water discharge, opening six dam gates as of 7:30 PM, releasing 12,230 cusecs of water into the Manjara River, as per local officials. Riverbank communities have been advised to remain alert and prepared.

In a related warning, the gates at the Lower Terna Project in Makni were also opened, resulting in the discharge of 6,110 cusecs of water into the Terna River, further intensifying the cautionary measures for surrounding villages.

