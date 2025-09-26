Left Menu

UP Cabinet Fast-Tracks Development with New Infrastructure Initiatives

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the construction of a new expressway linking the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to the Ganga Expressway and other developmental projects. Additional proposals include free LPG cylinders for beneficiaries, a new paddy and grain procurement policy, and the establishment of private universities to boost higher education.

Lucknow | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:30 IST
In a significant move aimed at accelerating infrastructure and economic growth, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the construction of a 90-kilometre expressway linking the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Ganga Expressway. This greenfield project, set to cost Rs 7,488.74 crore, is expected to be completed in 548 days with a five-year maintenance obligation by the construction agency.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also gave the nod to distributing two free LPG gas cylinders to 18.6 million families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, coinciding with the festivals of Holi and Diwali. This move aims to provide vital relief to economically disadvantaged women across the state.

Further decisions included the announcement of an enhanced paddy procurement policy, setting a target of procuring 6 million metric tonnes. Price increments for common and Grade A paddy were set alongside a new procurement structure for coarse grains. In the education sector, approvals were granted for three new private universities, fortifying Uttar Pradesh's position as a burgeoning hub for higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

