Transforming Thane: Comprehensive Development Initiatives Unveiled

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a comprehensive development plan targeting traffic congestion, modernizing health centers, and flood relief in Thane district. Initiatives include AI-based traffic management, smart health centers, tourism promotion, and extensive infrastructure projects, with an aim to improve public services and provide lasting solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-09-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 08:42 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has unveiled an ambitious development agenda for Thane district, addressing issues like traffic congestion, healthcare upgrades, and flood relief. The plan includes the deployment of AI-driven traffic systems and modern health centers.

During a committee meeting, Shinde, Thane's guardian minister, announced the involvement of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in tackling traffic problems by appointing an expert committee to devise long-term solutions. A focus on inter-agency coordination and advanced technology aims to ease commuter woes.

The plan also outlines initiatives such as transforming schools and health centers into smart facilities, boosting tourism with a new app, implementing solar projects, and rolling out large-scale infrastructure projects. Flood relief and support for affected farmers were prioritized, with Shinde emphasizing the moral duty of the government to aid those affected.

