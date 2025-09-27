Packaging Waste Dominates Ganga's Plastic Pollution Threatening Endangered Species

Packaging waste has emerged as the primary culprit in plastic pollution along a critical biodiversity zone of the Ganga river, threatening various endangered species, a new survey reveals.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India and published in Sustainability, highlights that packaging materials account for a staggering 52.4% of the plastic debris in a 34-km high-biodiversity area in Jharkhand.

The absence of proper waste management systems is a major issue, with floodplains showing significantly higher pollution levels compared to river shorelines, thus endangering species like the Gangetic dolphin.