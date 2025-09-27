Left Menu

Packaging Waste Dominates Ganga's Plastic Pollution Threatening Endangered Species

A survey by the Wildlife Institute of India highlights packaging waste as a major contributor to plastic pollution in Jharkhand's biodiverse stretch of the Ganga river. Comprising 52.4% of total waste, this debris threatens endangered species like the Gangetic dolphin. Inefficient waste management exacerbates the problem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 13:11 IST
Packaging Waste Dominates Ganga's Plastic Pollution Threatening Endangered Species
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Packaging waste has emerged as the primary culprit in plastic pollution along a critical biodiversity zone of the Ganga river, threatening various endangered species, a new survey reveals.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India and published in Sustainability, highlights that packaging materials account for a staggering 52.4% of the plastic debris in a 34-km high-biodiversity area in Jharkhand.

The absence of proper waste management systems is a major issue, with floodplains showing significantly higher pollution levels compared to river shorelines, thus endangering species like the Gangetic dolphin.

TRENDING

1
India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

 India
2
Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

 India
3
Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

 Canada
4
BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025