Jammu & Kashmir Flood Recovery: 5,000 New Homes Approved

The central government has sanctioned the construction of over 5,000 houses for families in Jammu and Kashmir who were affected by recent floods, announced Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday.

Lt. Governor Sinha extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan for approving the construction of 5,061 houses, emphasizing the safety and stability it will bring back to the lives of those affected.

This initiative falls under a special project of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin and aims to significantly improve economic stability and well-being for thousands of households across rural areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)