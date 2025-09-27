Left Menu

Incessant Rains Wreak Havoc in Kalyana Karnataka

Continuous rainfall and river overflow, especially from Bhima, have significantly impacted Kalyana Karnataka. The calamity disrupted daily life, led to property and crop damage, and resulted in a young boy's death. Emergency response teams are actively relocating affected residents and providing essential supplies and shelter.

Updated: 27-09-2025 14:39 IST
Continuous rainfall and overflowing rivers have severely disrupted life in Kalyana Karnataka, with substantial damage reported to crops and infrastructure, officials confirmed on Saturday. The Bhima river's overflow has been particularly devastating, affecting multiple districts including Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Vijayapura, Raichur, and Koppal.

Tragedy struck in Mahalingapura town when a collapsing house wall claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy, Darshan Nagpa Lathura, due to heavy rain. His injured brother is currently receiving medical care. Authorities reported livestock losses and confirmed that rescuers are actively relocating residents from at-risk zones to safer areas.

Floodwaters have submerged roads, bridges, and properties, with large swaths of farmland drowned, affecting crucial crops like pulses and sugarcane. Kalaburagi's district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge noted the hardships faced by 36 villages while emphasizing ongoing relief efforts, utilizing 36 relief centers to aid over 1,500 people.

