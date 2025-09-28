CSIR-AMPRI and IMD Inaugurate SODAR System, Sign MoU for Climate Research

On the auspicious occasion of CSIR’s Foundation Day, 26 September 2025, a major step forward in India’s pursuit of indigenised environmental monitoring technologies was achieved with the inauguration of the SODAR (Sound Detection and Ranging) system facility at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi. The system was designed and developed by CSIR–Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal.

The inauguration was carried out by Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), along with Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, and Prof. Dr. Thallada Bhaskar, Director, CSIR-AMPRI. Also present were leading scientists and researchers including Dr. Mohd. Akram Khan (Chief Scientist, Energy & Environmental Solutions Division), Dr. Sandeep Singhai (Senior Principal Scientist & Head, Business Development Group), Dr. Kirti Soni (Senior Principal Scientist & Principal Investigator of the SODAR activity, CSIR-AMPRI), and Dr. Manish Mohan Gore (Senior Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR, Delhi).

Virtual Address by DG CSIR

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, joined the event virtually. In her address, she hailed the initiative as a milestone in the indigenisation of Indian technology, emphasizing its relevance for society at large. She noted that SODAR represents India’s ability to develop advanced atmospheric monitoring tools that will reduce dependence on foreign technologies and expand domestic capabilities in climate science.

Strategic Importance of SODAR

The SODAR system is a remote sensing technology that uses acoustic signals to measure wind profiles, turbulence, and atmospheric boundary layer parameters. These insights are vital for weather forecasting, climate variability studies, pollution dispersion modeling, and disaster preparedness. By providing real-time vertical profiling of the atmosphere, the system enhances IMD’s capacity to generate more accurate forecasts.

Dr. M. Ravichandran, MoES Secretary, called the collaboration between CSIR-AMPRI and IMD “very promising,” noting its potential to strengthen India’s weather monitoring infrastructure. Dr. Mohapatra, DGM, IMD, remarked that the deployment of SODAR units will add critical data streams to the country’s meteorological models, thereby improving forecast precision.

MoU Between CSIR-AMPRI and IMD

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed and documents were exchanged between Prof. Dr. Thallada Bhaskar (Director, CSIR-AMPRI, Bhopal) and Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra (DG Meteorology, IMD).

The MoU is designed to:

Promote collaborative research in climate science and environmental studies .

Focus on weather forecasting, climate variability, and disaster risk reduction .

Enable data-sharing from SODAR systems deployed at multiple locations for forecasting, validation, and research purposes .

Support scientific innovation and societal applications that directly impact communities vulnerable to extreme weather events.

Broader Impacts and Future Outlook

This collaboration is expected to generate significant advances in meteorology and climate science, enabling researchers to better understand atmospheric processes. The SODAR facility at IMD Delhi is the first step in a broader rollout, with plans to extend the technology to other regions of India, particularly those prone to extreme climate events.

The joint initiative underscores the government’s focus on indigenous R&D, while addressing pressing challenges such as climate variability, disaster resilience, and sustainable development. By merging CSIR-AMPRI’s technological innovation with IMD’s operational expertise, the partnership is set to contribute meaningfully to India’s climate preparedness and environmental sustainability goals.