Monsoon Withdraws as New Weather System Approaches Rajasthan

The Meteorological Centre has announced the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Rajasthan, leaving the region experiencing primarily dry conditions over the last day. As a result, a new weather system is projected to affect the state, with isolated instances of light rainfall anticipated in the coming days.

According to the Meteorological Centre, the monsoon's withdrawal line on Saturday traced through Veraval, Bharuch, Ujjain, Jhansi, and Shahjahanpur. A depression over coastal Odisha is centered approximately 230 kilometers east of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and is expected to move westward, weakening gradually into a well-defined low-pressure area within 24 hours.

Under the influence of this weather pattern, parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions are likely to see light rainfall accompanied by thunder. In the last 24 hours, Pilani in Jhunjhunu recorded Rajasthan's highest temperature at 39.3°C, while Sirohi posted the lowest at 16.9°C, according to the Met department.

