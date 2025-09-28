Goa Braces for More Downpours: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Heavy downpours have engulfed various parts of Goa, including the capital city, Panaji, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a 'yellow alert'. The alert forecasts continued intense showers over the coastal state for four days until October 1.

The IMD warned of squally conditions with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 60 kmph along the coast. It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea during this period for safety.

Goa has been experiencing rain since Friday, with substantial rainfall recorded over the monsoon season. Dharbandora taluka in South Goa experienced the highest precipitation at 4048.9 mm, followed closely by Sanguem. Sattari taluka received the third-highest rainfall, while Mormugao witnessed the lowest.

