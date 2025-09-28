Left Menu

Goa Braces for More Downpours: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

In the last 24 hours, heavy rains hit Goa, leading to a yellow alert for four days. The IMD warns of squally weather with high winds, urging fishermen to stay ashore. Goa has seen significant monsoon rainfall, with Dharbandora, Sanguem, and Sattari talukas recording the highest amounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-09-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 10:25 IST
Heavy downpours have engulfed various parts of Goa, including the capital city, Panaji, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a 'yellow alert'. The alert forecasts continued intense showers over the coastal state for four days until October 1.

The IMD warned of squally conditions with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 60 kmph along the coast. It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea during this period for safety.

Goa has been experiencing rain since Friday, with substantial rainfall recorded over the monsoon season. Dharbandora taluka in South Goa experienced the highest precipitation at 4048.9 mm, followed closely by Sanguem. Sattari taluka received the third-highest rainfall, while Mormugao witnessed the lowest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

