Goa Braces for More Downpours: IMD Issues Yellow Alert
In the last 24 hours, heavy rains hit Goa, leading to a yellow alert for four days. The IMD warns of squally weather with high winds, urging fishermen to stay ashore. Goa has seen significant monsoon rainfall, with Dharbandora, Sanguem, and Sattari talukas recording the highest amounts.
- Country:
- India
Heavy downpours have engulfed various parts of Goa, including the capital city, Panaji, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a 'yellow alert'. The alert forecasts continued intense showers over the coastal state for four days until October 1.
The IMD warned of squally conditions with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 60 kmph along the coast. It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea during this period for safety.
Goa has been experiencing rain since Friday, with substantial rainfall recorded over the monsoon season. Dharbandora taluka in South Goa experienced the highest precipitation at 4048.9 mm, followed closely by Sanguem. Sattari taluka received the third-highest rainfall, while Mormugao witnessed the lowest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- rains
- IMD
- yellow alert
- monsoon
- heavy showers
- Sahyadri
- weather
- fishermen
- coast
ALSO READ
Monsoon Withdraws as New Weather System Approaches Rajasthan
Monsoon Mayhem: Red Alert in Mumbai as Torrential Rains Loom
Monsoon Showdown: Schools Shut in Maharashtra Amid Rain Warnings
Himachal Pradesh Reels from Monsoon Chaos with Record Rains and Devastation
Monsoon Deluge Threatens Maharashtra: Precautions and Alerts Issued