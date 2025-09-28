Left Menu

Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

Ceigall India, in a joint venture with JSP Projects, has secured a Rs 509.20 crore infrastructure project from GMADA to develop Mohali. This project includes constructing internal roads and associated works. Ceigall's Chairman emphasizes the project's role in sustainable urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:36 IST
Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ceigall India, a key player in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) sector, announced on Sunday that it has successfully secured an infrastructure project valued at Rs 509.20 crore. This venture, in collaboration with JSP Projects, has been awarded by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The project, located in Mohali, involves the construction of internal roads along with associated civil, public health, and electrical works. Slated for completion within 24 months, the work will be carried out under an item-rate contract, reflecting Ceigall India's commitment to efficiency and quality.

Ramneek Sehgal, Ceigall's Chairman and Managing Director, hailed the Aerotropolis project as a transformative urban initiative. He expressed pride in contributing to infrastructure that supports connectivity and sustainable urban growth. Through the joint venture with JSP Projects, Sehgal assured the project's execution with innovation and uncompromised quality.

TRENDING

1
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India
2
Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

 India
3
Netanyahu Faces Pressure Amid Rising Gaza Crisis: An International Tipping Point

Netanyahu Faces Pressure Amid Rising Gaza Crisis: An International Tipping P...

 Egypt
4
Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kabaddi Excellence

Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kaba...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025