Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

Ceigall India, a key player in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) sector, announced on Sunday that it has successfully secured an infrastructure project valued at Rs 509.20 crore. This venture, in collaboration with JSP Projects, has been awarded by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The project, located in Mohali, involves the construction of internal roads along with associated civil, public health, and electrical works. Slated for completion within 24 months, the work will be carried out under an item-rate contract, reflecting Ceigall India's commitment to efficiency and quality.

Ramneek Sehgal, Ceigall's Chairman and Managing Director, hailed the Aerotropolis project as a transformative urban initiative. He expressed pride in contributing to infrastructure that supports connectivity and sustainable urban growth. Through the joint venture with JSP Projects, Sehgal assured the project's execution with innovation and uncompromised quality.