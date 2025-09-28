Left Menu

Vietnam on High Alert as Typhoon Bualoi Approaches

Vietnam is intensifying preparations as Typhoon Bualoi approaches, closing airports and evacuating thousands. The storm follows a deadly path in the Philippines and is forecast to hit central Vietnam with strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential natural disasters, prompting widespread safety measures and disruptions.

Vietnam braced for the impending arrival of Typhoon Bualoi, closing airports and evacuating thousands in vulnerable regions as the storm approached on Sunday. After wreaking havoc in the Philippines, claiming at least ten lives, the typhoon now heads towards Vietnam with increased intensity.

Generating winds up to 133 km/h, the storm is predicted to hit central Vietnam around 1 a.m. Monday, slowing near the coast. Its rapid movement and wide impact area prompted Vietnam's national weather agency to warn of multiple natural disasters, including potent winds, torrential rains, and landslides.

Evacuations are underway in Ha Tinh, with 15,000 people relocated. Residents in Nghe An province hurried to secure properties, while operations at coastal airports were suspended. Schools in affected areas are closed, with further closures likely. Vietnam remains vulnerable to deadly storms, facing frequent typhoons from the South China Sea.

