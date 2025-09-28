Left Menu

Intense Rains Trigger Evacuations and Crisis Management in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Marathwada region experienced severe flooding after relentless rains forced the evacuation of over 11,500 people. Record-high rainfalls in several districts led to dam overflows and dangerous river levels. Authorities have mobilized relief efforts, while the state's leadership, including CM Devendra Fadnavis, address the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar/Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:04 IST
Relentless rainfall in Maharashtra's Marathwada region forced the evacuation of more than 11,500 people as authorities faced overflowing dams and rising river levels. Heavy rains, notably in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and surrounding districts, have become a significant threat, claiming lives and inundating crucial areas.

The Jayakwadi dam's discharge escalated the crisis, prompting the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas. The region saw fatalities due to rain-related incidents, underscoring the grave nature of the situation. In response, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed relief efforts, emphasizing the need for swift action.

Local administrations and the Water Resources Department are coordinating closely to manage the excess water flow from the dams. As Maharashtra braces for continued heavy rains, relief and rehabilitation measures are being prioritized to safeguard affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

