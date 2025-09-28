Left Menu

Maharashtra Deluge: State Grapples with Heavy Rains and Floods

Maharashtra, overwhelmed by torrential rains, has recorded at least ten deaths and rescued over 11,800 individuals. Authorities have opened the Jayakwadi dam gates to alleviate pressure, with Marathwada among the regions hardest hit. The state continues relief efforts, prioritizing evacuations amid rising water levels and maintained a 'red alert' for impending rainfall.

Updated: 28-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:34 IST
Maharashtra is reeling under severe weather conditions as incessant rains have claimed ten lives and necessitated the rescue of over 11,800 residents. The torrential downpour has led to significant distress across regions, with the worst affected being the Marathwada district.

Authorities have responded by opening the gates of the Jayakwadi dam on the Godavari River, which saw an increased inflow, to prevent further flooding. Evacuations have been prioritized, particularly in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where 7,000 residents were moved to safer locations. Despite heavy rains, key transit routes in Mumbai have remained largely unaffected over the past 24 hours.

As water levels continued to rise alarmingly in various districts, the state government heightened rescue efforts. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other officials are actively overseeing operations, urging immediate and comprehensive relief measures. Forecasts predict sustained heavy rainfall in the coming days, maintaining a state of high alert across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

