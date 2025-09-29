Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

Floodwaters in the Krishna and Godavari rivers remain stable, according to Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority. Despite steady conditions, second-level warnings persist at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

As of 6.45 am, Prakhar Jain noted that the Krishna river recorded both an inflow and outflow of 6.86 lakh cusecs at the Prakasam Barrage. Meanwhile, at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, the Godavari river's inflow and outflow reached 9.8 lakh cusecs.

Although the first-level warning has been lifted at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, two NDRF and three SDRF teams remain on standby for possible rescue operations. Jain has urged communities along the Krishna and Godavari rivers to stay vigilant due to the ongoing flood conditions.