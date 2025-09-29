Left Menu

NBA Funds Rs 82 Lakh for Red Sanders Conservation in Andhra Pradesh

The National Biodiversity Authority has allocated Rs 82 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Board for Red Sanders conservation. This initiative aims to raise 100,000 saplings to be distributed to farmers, supporting local communities and enhancing biodiversity. The strategy taps into Access and Benefit Sharing mechanisms of biodiversity laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Biodiversity Authority, under the aegis of the Environment Ministry, has sanctioned a substantial sum of Rs 82 lakh to further the conservation efforts for Red Sanders, a species native to the Eastern Ghats and under severe threat from commercial exploitation.

The funding will facilitate the cultivation of one lakh saplings under the Trees Outside Forests programme, with the intention of supplying them to farmers. This initiative is backed by the Biological Diversity Act's Access and Benefit Sharing model, ensuring the community benefits from biodiversity resources.

The Red Sanders species, endemic to select regions in Andhra Pradesh, faces challenges from high market demand and illegal trade. By involving local communities in conservation efforts, the initiative aims to foster employment and secure biodiversity goals, while simultaneously providing economic incentives for sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

