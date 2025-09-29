Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Delhi: A Family's Heartbreaking Loss

In northwest Delhi, a tragic accident claimed the lives of three family members, Shahid, Faiz, and young Hamza. They were hit by a vehicle on Mukundpur flyover while returning home. Despite no eyewitnesses or CCTV evidence, police are investigating to identify the responsible parties.

Updated: 29-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:22 IST
In a tragic incident near the Mukundpur flyover in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, three family members lost their lives after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle. The unfortunate event unfolded as the victims were returning home on Monday night.

The victims, identified as 60-year-old Shahid, his son Faiz, 28, and his grandson Hamza, 12, succumbed to their injuries before police could arrive at the scene. Authorities are now scanning nearby surveillance footage to trace the responsible vehicle, although no direct eyewitnesses or nearby cameras captured the incident.

Relatives expressed their shock and grief over the loss, with Shahid's brother describing the heartache of losing multiple family members. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are diligently working to identify the vehicle involved in the collision.

