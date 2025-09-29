Sustainable Urban Development: L-G Manoj Sinha's Vision for Future Cities

In a significant move towards urban development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of 60 projects worth nearly Rs 700 crore in Jammu and Kashmir. The event stressed the importance of sustainable urban planning as an essential strategy for addressing future environmental challenges.

Sinha highlighted the necessity to replicate effective programs, such as the Swachhata Internship Programme and Green Colony initiative by the Jammu Municipal Corporation, in other cities within the region to foster inclusive growth and enhance infrastructure and services.

Emphasizing on integrating smart technology, Sinha called for sustainable urban infrastructure to create vibrant living spaces. He noted the Tawi Riverfront as an exemplar of sustainable development that protected Jammu city from recent natural disasters and underscored civic ownership of urban spaces.