Sustainable Urban Development: L-G Manoj Sinha's Vision for Future Cities
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated 60 urban projects under AMRUT 2.0, emphasizing sustainable urban planning to address environmental challenges. He urged replication of successful initiatives and integration of smart technology across Jammu and Kashmir, while highlighting the importance of inclusive growth and civic responsibility in urban development.
In a significant move towards urban development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of 60 projects worth nearly Rs 700 crore in Jammu and Kashmir. The event stressed the importance of sustainable urban planning as an essential strategy for addressing future environmental challenges.
Sinha highlighted the necessity to replicate effective programs, such as the Swachhata Internship Programme and Green Colony initiative by the Jammu Municipal Corporation, in other cities within the region to foster inclusive growth and enhance infrastructure and services.
Emphasizing on integrating smart technology, Sinha called for sustainable urban infrastructure to create vibrant living spaces. He noted the Tawi Riverfront as an exemplar of sustainable development that protected Jammu city from recent natural disasters and underscored civic ownership of urban spaces.
