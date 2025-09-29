Left Menu

Rajasthan's Mega Road Project: A Boost for Jaipur's Traffic

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the Triveni Nagar ROB-Gurjar Ki Thadi elevated road project in Jaipur to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity. The project, costing Rs 218 crore, will feature a four-lane elevated road, service roads, and footpaths, promising significant urban development benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, spearheaded the launch of a significant infrastructural endeavor—a new elevated road project in Jaipur. The ambitious Triveni Nagar ROB-Gurjar Ki Thadi initiative is poised to alleviate traffic woes and establish better links throughout the city's bustling corridors.

Commencement of the project was marked by a ceremony at the Triveni Nagar intersection, where Sharma, accompanied by chanting mantras, laid the foundation stone. Reviewing the project model, he emphasized the importance of quality and timely completion, ensuring officials adhere to stringent construction standards.

Spanning 2,160 meters in length and 17.2 meters in width, this project is set to transform commuting experiences for Jaipur's residents. Key features include 88 robust pillars, strategic underpasses, wide service roads, and essential footpath and drainage systems, all under a budget of Rs 218 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

