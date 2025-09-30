Mauritius launches Black Rot–resistant cauliflower ‘Local Cream’ to boost food security

Mauritian scientists, with support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), have unveiled a breakthrough in sustainable agriculture: a new cauliflower variety resistant to the destructive Black Rot disease. Named ‘Local Cream’ for its compact, cream-coloured curd, the new variety promises to strengthen food security, reduce pesticide dependence, and enhance farmer livelihoods across the island nation.

Tackling a longstanding agricultural threat

For decades, Mauritian farmers have struggled against Black Rot, a bacterial disease that leaves characteristic v-shaped lesions on cauliflower leaves. Transmitted through water droplets, animals, and even humans, the disease has wiped out entire harvests, forcing farmers to abandon traditional varieties beloved for their flavour in favour of expensive imported hybrids or to rely on repeated applications of copper-based pesticides.

“Black Rot has long been the bane of local cauliflower farming,” explained Ravi Seewoogoolam, research scientist at the Food and Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (FAREI). “Its spread can devastate fields, leaving crops unmarketable or unsuitable for export. The development of Local Cream is a major relief for farmers.”

A nuclear science solution

The new variety was developed using radiation-induced plant breeding, a technique in which seeds are exposed to controlled doses of gamma rays to create beneficial mutations. Since 2016, FAREI, in partnership with the IAEA’s technical cooperation programme, has spearheaded a dedicated mutation breeding programme for cauliflower, cabbage, and carrot.

Over the course of eight years, FAREI scientists screened mutated lines for yield, disease resistance, and consumer-preferred qualities. The most promising candidate underwent rigorous field trials at multiple locations to confirm performance. The final product, Local Cream, matures in just 60 to 65 days after transplantation and combines the taste of traditional cauliflower with resistance to Black Rot.

“This new variety promises to help Mauritian farmers reduce their reliance on chemical pesticides, lower their production costs and ensure a stable supply of cauliflower,” said Rita Nowbiuth, Principal Research Scientist at FAREI.

A decade of collaboration pays off

The development of Local Cream represents the culmination of a decade-long partnership between Mauritius and the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture. The collaboration has provided hands-on training, fellowships, and expert guidance, equipping Mauritian researchers with advanced tools in mutation induction, molecular detection, and breeding.

“Through mutation induction, advanced screening techniques, and modern breeding approaches, Mauritius now possesses the expertise to develop resilient crop varieties for generations to come,” said Dongxin Feng, Director of the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre.

At a high-level launch ceremony in July 2025, presided over by Arvin Kumar Boolell, Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Local Cream seeds were officially released to selected farmers.

“Agriculture is essential to life. Here in Mauritius, we must adopt a smart, green and healthy approach,” Minister Boolell noted. “This innovation is a milestone for the sector and shows the importance of research, innovation, and international cooperation.”

Farmer feedback and impact

Initial farmer trials have been overwhelmingly positive. Vikash Caleechurn and Seewan Coonjul, two experienced cauliflower growers, reported high tolerance to Black Rot and excellent product quality in on-farm evaluations.

“The benefits of Local Cream are clear,” added Gashaw Wolde, IAEA Director of the Technical Cooperation Division for Africa. “Farmers no longer face heavy costs for pesticides, consumers gain access to safer and better produce, and as an open-pollinated variety, Local Cream empowers smallholders to save and exchange seeds, reducing reliance on costly imports.”

Toward a sustainable agricultural future

Cauliflower is a vital staple crop in Mauritius, identified in the 2023 Agricultural Digest as key for national food security and export potential. The release of Local Cream is expected to improve farmer incomes, reduce production risks, and stabilize local markets.

The IAEA-Mauritius collaboration is not ending with cauliflower. Work is already underway to develop new disease-tolerant varieties of cabbage and carrot with enhanced nutritional profiles, ensuring a pipeline of innovations for resilient, climate-smart agriculture.

As Black Rot and other plant diseases intensify due to climate change and shifting weather patterns, Local Cream represents not just a scientific breakthrough but also a model for how nuclear science and international cooperation can deliver tangible solutions to global food security challenges.