Heat Escalation in Major Cities: A Rising Climate Crisis
A new analysis by IIED reveals a 26% rise in very hot days in major cities over the past thirty years. Cities like Delhi are hit hardest, with poor communities most vulnerable. The findings stress the need for urgent adaptation measures to counter urban heat's growing threat.
According to a new analysis by the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), the frequency of extremely hot days in major global cities has significantly increased. The research found a 26% rise in such weather conditions over the last three decades.
The study evaluated temperature data from 43 major cities, including populous capitals, since 1994. Cities like Delhi, which has seen a dramatic population increase, are particularly affected, highlighting the vulnerability of poorly funded communities.
Experts warn of worsening conditions due to inadequate housing and infrastructure, emphasizing the need for cities to adopt strategies such as better building insulation and city planning, to protect residents from the heat island effect.
