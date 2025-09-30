Left Menu

Impending Downpour: IMD Warns West Bengal of Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal from Thursday due to a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal. Districts like Howrah, Purba Medinipur, and others are likely to be affected. Fishermen are advised to avoid sea ventures during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:57 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for West Bengal, predicting significant rainfall from Thursday onwards, coinciding with Bijoya Dashami celebrations. The cause is a low-pressure area forming over the central Bay of Bengal, expected to develop into a depression by Thursday.

This weather system is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to districts such as Howrah, South 24 Parganas, and Purba Medinipur. Kolkata and other regions like Hooghly and Jhargram will also witness substantial downpours.

Further north, districts including Darjeeling and Kalimpong are expected to experience similar weather conditions into the weekend. The IMD advises fishermen to avoid the seas off the Odisha and West Bengal coasts due to anticipated rough conditions.

