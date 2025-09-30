Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: City Faces Traffic Chaos Amid Unseasonal Downpour

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall after the early withdrawal of the monsoon, causing traffic jams and waterlogging. The IMD issued an orange alert, warning of thunderstorms and strong winds. Commuters faced long delays as key roads were submerged, with air quality remaining in the moderate category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi witnessed a chaotic Tuesday as heavy rainfall struck just days after the official end of the southwest monsoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city was hit with an 'orange alert' level of warning, indicating preparedness for moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Commuters faced severe disruptions as flooding and traffic snarls gripped major routes. Key areas such as the NH-48, Tikona Park, and Netaji Subhash Place experienced gridlocks, while the Public Works Department (PWD) reported waterlogging at multiple locations. Despite these challenges, the rains offered respite from the baking temperatures that had capped off September.

Authorities remained vigilant, with traffic advisories and diversions put in place to manage the deluge's aftermath. Despite the challenges, official claims by the PWD suggested that waterlogging at critical underpasses was resolved swiftly, even as residents grappled with a city temporarily brought to its knees by nature's force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

