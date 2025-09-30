India to See Continued Heavy Rainfall in October
India is forecasted to experience above-average rainfall in October, following an abundant September. The rainfall is expected to exceed 115% of the 50-year average, according to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head of the India Meteorological Department.
In a significant weather forecast, India is poised for continued heavy rainfall in October, as revealed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
During a virtual news conference, IMD's Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra announced that the country is expected to receive rainfall surpassing 115% of the 50-year average for October.
This prediction follows an already wet September, suggesting ongoing challenges and opportunities for various sectors dependent on rainfall.
