India to See Continued Heavy Rainfall in October

India is forecasted to experience above-average rainfall in October, following an abundant September. The rainfall is expected to exceed 115% of the 50-year average, according to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head of the India Meteorological Department.

In a significant weather forecast, India is poised for continued heavy rainfall in October, as revealed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

During a virtual news conference, IMD's Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra announced that the country is expected to receive rainfall surpassing 115% of the 50-year average for October.

This prediction follows an already wet September, suggesting ongoing challenges and opportunities for various sectors dependent on rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

